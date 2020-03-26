Real Estate Rumors: Minskoff, Columbia Pacific, Acres

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Edward J. Minskoff Equities has acquired a development site in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood for $61.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 35 Jay St., which is entitled for as much as 200,000 square feet of office construction, and the seller is building and construction firm the Foreman Group of Cos., according to the report. Columbia Pacific Advisors has loaned $48.3 million to a venture of One Stop Properties and Criterion Group for a pair of industrial properties in Jersey City, New Jersey, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan...

