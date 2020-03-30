Real Estate Rumors: China Oceanwide, Silverstein, Ivy Realty

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- SPF Capital International Ltd. has terminated its deal to buy a San Francisco mixed-use development project from China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd. and China Oceanwide is now selling the property to private equity shop Hony Capital for $1.2 billion, DealStreetAsia reported on Monday. SPF Capital had been under contract to pay slightly more than $1 billion for the property, Oceanwide Center, which comprises office, residential, retail and hotel space across two towers and is scheduled to be completed in 2021, according to the report. A venture of Silverstein Properties and UBS Realty Investors has finalized a $510 million refinance of a property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS