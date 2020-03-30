Hockey Team's Enviro Suit Is A Parking Ploy, FTA Says

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The owner of the San Jose Sharks hockey team is trying to use an environmental suit over the Bay Area Rapid Transit expansion to get taxpayers to foot the bill for arena parking, the Federal Transit Administration told a California federal court. Sharks Sports & Entertainment LLC is claiming that the environmental review for extending the BART system was inadequate, but it has another motive for challenging the project plans, the government said Friday. Government attorneys argued that the Sharks are actually trying to get a taxpayer-funded parking garage near their arena, the SAP Center, nicknamed "The Shark Tank." "While the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS