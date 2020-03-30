Northrop Asks 9th Circ. To Ground 'Improper Erosion' Theory

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday not to affirm a lower court’s finding that it must repay part of excess insurer Axis Reinsurance Co.'s coverage of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit settlement, saying the secondary insurer lacks legal authority to challenge decisions of the underlying insurers. With two of the three members of the Ninth Circuit panel appearing via video conference and the lawyers via teleconference as part of the court’s COVID-19 safety protocols, the judges often pursued the question of Axis’ right to challenge the coverage decisions of underlying insurers National Union Fire Insurance Co....

