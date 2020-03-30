9th Circ. To Mull Fraud Standard In VW Bondholder Row

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit agreed Monday to clarify a key reliance standard in securities fraud cases as it mulls Volkswagen's challenge to California class claims it duped a pension fund into buying overpriced bonds by not mentioning the "clean diesel" emissions scandal in offering documents. The appeals court issued a brief one-page order granting Volkswagen AG's petition for an interlocutory appeal, clearing a path for a fast-tracked review and guidance on a reliance standard that formed the basis for U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer's September decision keeping alive a second amended securities fraud suit from the Puerto Rico Government Employees and...

