UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (April 3, 2020, 6:31 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Hilton lodge competition claims against Visa and Mastercard, a hedge fund slap a family-run investment company with a trademark case, and two oil explorers working in Africa square off in court. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Adda Hotels and others v. Visa Europe Ltd. and others, Adda Hotels v. Mastercard Inc. and others Adda Hotels, part of the Hilton international brand, filed separate competition claims against Visa and Mastercard on April 2. The credit card giants have been hammered by litigation over their swipe fees, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS