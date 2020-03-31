Columbia Univ. Can't Close The Book On ERISA Class Action

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given Columbia University workers a green light to move ahead with a class action accusing the school of mismanaging their retirement savings, saying there were too many factual disputes to justify tossing the suit without going to trial. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels on Monday adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron’s October recommendation that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit should proceed to a trial. Judge Daniels said the magistrate judge rightly found that genuine factual issues precluded giving Columbia summary judgment on claims that it failed to keep record-keeping fees low...

