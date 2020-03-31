Renewable-Plus-Storage Projects: Bridging Regulatory Gaps

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Renewable developers and utilities are increasingly pursuing "renewable-plus-storage" projects, either as integrated hybrid projects or by colocating storage to existing generation facilities. Interconnection queues in organized markets bear out this trend.[1] Despite the market momentum for these hybrid projects, gaps in the regulatory and market landscape persist. To address these gaps, some of the organized markets have initiated efforts to revise their market rules. For its part, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has shown that it is capable of taking on storage-related issues, as it did with the issuance of Order No. 841. And the increased push to site energy storage...

