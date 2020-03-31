2nd Circ. Tosses Dunkin' Customer's 'Angus Steak' Beef

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday sided with Dunkin’ Brands Inc. in a suit alleging the company falsely claimed its breakfast sandwiches contained Angus steak, saying a reasonable Dunkin' Donuts consumer would not expect to be served the kind of intact steak one would find at a sit-down restaurant. The panel affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action led by New Yorker Chufen Chen, saying the lower court was right to toss her suit for failure to state a claim because Dunkin’ Donuts was clear about the type of product they were selling. “As the television advertisements themselves demonstrate, the products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS