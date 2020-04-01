Time Warner Can't Shake Workers' Revived Overtime Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Time Warner Cable must face a proposed class action by former salesmen and installation technicians who say they were unlawfully denied overtime pay, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying questions remained about whether the workers qualified as overtime-exempt. U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. on Tuesday denied Time Warner's motion for summary judgment in Jeffrey Sydney and Stephen Capousis' suit because the cable giant failed to show it was a "retail or service establishment" to meet the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime exemption for sales workers. "At the very least, there are genuine issues of material facts as...

