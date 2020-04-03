2nd Circ. Dismissal Affirms The Limits Of Civil RICO Claims

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- On March 18, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York order granting a motion to dismiss a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act suit — and in doing so, strictly construed limitations on what has become a very broadly applied statute. The suit alleged that a group of Venezuelan business owners and the principals of a research and intelligence firm, Fusion GPS, conspired to retaliate against a whistleblower plaintiff and others who publicized alleged corruption.[1] The Second Circuit held that two of the alleged RICO...

