Led Zeppelin Ruling Is Already Affecting Copyright Litigation

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Based on the first two decisions applying the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s March 9 en banc decision in the Skidmore v. Led Zeppelin "Stairway to Heaven" case, the recent trajectory of the law governing music copyright infringement appears to have changed. It had been widely believed that the Ninth Circuit’s 2018 decision in the infamous "Blurred Lines" case, Williams v. Gaye,[1] set too liberal a standard for providing copyright protection to components of a musical composition and that the decision would lead to a stifling of creativity and an increase in copyright infringement lawsuits. More specifically, there...

