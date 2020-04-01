2nd Circ. Hands Chipotle Workers Partial Win In OT Row

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision to deny class certification to Chipotle workers in six states claiming they were denied overtime pay, but vacated the court's decision to decertify more than 500 management trainees' collective action on the grounds that their work responsibilities differed too much. The appellate court remanded the New York district court order decertifying the collective action consisting of seven named plaintiffs who sued the burrito chain and 516 opt-in plaintiffs who joined the Fair Labor Standards Act suit after the lower court conditionally certified it. On remand, the district court must reconsider whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS