Professor Gets 2021 Trial Date In Huawei IP Theft Case

Law360, New York (April 1, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge set a 2021 trial date Wednesday for a Chinese professor accused of conspiring with tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to steal information from a California semiconductor startup, building in time for COVID-19 delays. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen said the trial for Bo Mao, who is accused of a fraud conspiracy count, will tentatively begin Jan. 19. The trial is expected to last about a month. Mao, of Xiamen University, entered into a licensing and nondisclosure deal with California-based CNEX Labs Inc. to obtain a computer part with an embedded software development kit, according to...

