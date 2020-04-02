Fla. Court Ends Suit Blaming Social Media For Pulse Shooting

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Survivors and relatives of victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre failed to convince a Florida federal judge Thursday to allow them to file a fifth version of their lawsuit seeking to hold Twitter, Google and Facebook liable for allowing the Islamic State to post materials that allegedly inspired the shooter. “The road will end here,” Orlando-based U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza said as he issued a ruling during a telephonic hearing, denying the plaintiffs leave to amend and dismissing the case with prejudice. The 62 plaintiffs, led by Angel Colon, originally filed the suit in April 2018. They alleged...

