5th Circ. Ruling Amplifies Bristol-Myers Class Action Debate

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s recent decision in Cruson v. Jackson National Life Insurance Co.[1] deepens the emerging divide among the federal appellate courts that have recently addressed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2017 personal jurisdiction decision, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California,[2] and its impact on class action litigation. Earlier in the month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit[3] and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit[4] became the first courts to address whether Bristol-Myers effectively bars nationwide class actions when absent class members would be otherwise unable to establish...

