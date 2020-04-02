19 Deny Charges In Alleged Horse Doping Scheme

Law360, New York (April 2, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A group of trainers, veterinarians and others on Thursday denied criminal charges stemming from a purported scheme to administer performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses competing across the world and to hide the conduct from regulators. During a sometimes unwieldy conference call with New York's U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, attorneys for the 19 defendants in the case entered not guilty pleas on their clients' behalf. They and several others were accused in four indictments unsealed on March 9 of taking part in widespread efforts to gain an edge at racetracks in New York, New Jersey, Florida and elsewhere by pumping horses with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS