Auto Parts Co. Adient Beats Suit Over Execs' Profit Forecasts

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Adient PLC permanently slipped a proposed class action after a New York federal judge found that investors in the auto parts maker hadn't shown the company's alleged misstatements about reaching one of its financial targets were false at the time they were made. Shareholders allege Adient misled them with overly optimistic profit predictions for the company's metal seating parts, promising a 200-basis-point margin increase by 2020. The executives knew the increase was not going to materialize, yet kept that information to themselves to keep Adient's stock price artificially inflated, the investors say. But U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams dismissed the case...

