Trump Escapes Border Wall Funding Suit As Claims Trimmed

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump won an exit on Thursday from advocacy groups' legal challenge to the White House's diversion of federal funding for the southern border wall, with a D.C. federal judge also trimming claims against other elements of the administration. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden dismissed Trump from two suits brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Rio Grande International Study Center and other advocacy groups along with the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas and various landowners. The advocacy groups can't go ahead with their claim Trump violated the National Emergencies Act because it revolves around a "political question," and...

