5th Circ. Backs Block On West Texas Tribe's Bingo

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court decision blocking the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo from offering bingo, saying the arguments the Texas tribe raised against state regulation had already been rejected in earlier litigation. The Pueblo contended in its appeal that the lower court had wrongly relied on a 1994 Fifth Circuit decision that prohibited the tribe from conducting casino-style gambling, arguing the earlier circuit decision didn't apply to the tribe's bingo games. In a unanimous opinion Thursday, a Fifth Circuit panel said that the current suit "poses familiar questions that yield familiar answers," as the court's earlier decision...

