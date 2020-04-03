Rakoff Tosses Fantasy Player's MLB Cheating Scandal Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT) -- New York federal judge Jed Rakoff on Friday threw out a proposed class action alleging Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox undermined fantasy sports contests they promoted by covering up cheating schemes that manipulated real players' statistics. Judge Rakoff dismissed the claims with prejudice, finding that the harm to fantasy baseball contestants is "simply too attenuated to support" holding the league and teams liable. Judge Rakoff said that while some of the issues could be fixed in an amended complaint, most would not, and thus there is no point in allowing the suit to continue further. ...

