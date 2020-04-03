Chancery Asks If Jefferies Spiked Defense In $189M Deal

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor pressed an attorney for Jefferies Financial Group Friday to explain how its allegedly tainted pre-deal contacts with key HomeFed Corp. minority investors failed to "put the nail in the coffin" of claims that its $189 million take-private merger in mid-2019 deserved business judgment deference. The question came during arguments by Jefferies and five HomeFed directors — all with current or past ties to Jefferies — for dismissal of a stockholder suit accusing the buyer of conflicted maneuvering that breached ordinary corporate duties of care, good faith and loyalty. Jefferies owned 70 percent of multi-state real estate developer HomeFed’s stock...

