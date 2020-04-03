Injured Cheerleader's $2.6M Trial Win Scrapped On Appeal

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has ordered a new trial on whether a production company is liable for a former college cheerleader's injury during rehearsal for a film about the exploitation of women in cheerleading, tossing the cheerleader's $2.6 million trial win because the jury wasn’t given a crucial instruction. In a 12-page unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel on Thursday granted defendant production company Connect the Dots Inc.'s appeal and vacated the verdict won by plaintiff Kristin Elliott. Elliott broke her elbow rehearsing a "half-elevator" cheerleading stunt for a Connect-produced film — which had no stunt coordinator or cheerleading coach on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS