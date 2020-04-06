Feds, Catawba Fight Cherokee Suit Over Casino Land Flip

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ bid to block a proposed North Carolina casino through a preliminary injunction should be denied, the federal government and South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation have argued in D.C. federal court. The Eastern Band has failed to demonstrate that they face immediate and irreparable harm if the neighboring Catawba Nation moves forward with a planned casino on 17 acres of Eastern Band territory in North Carolina, the nation said Friday. According to the Catawba Nation, the Eastern Band alleged procedural harm, not irreparable harm, when they said the U.S. Department of the Interior failed to...

