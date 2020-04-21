What To Expect In The Emerging Age Of Quantum Computing

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Once considered a scientific impossibility, quantum computing is now expected to have a far-reaching commercial impact thanks to an increase in investment and a myriad of new discoveries by physicists and computer scientists. Quantum computers have the potential to transform industries from auto manufacturing to pharmaceuticals to finance, but the technology has only recently moved from the laboratory to the commercial market. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, IBM Corp. announced it had struck partnerships with Daimler AG (the parent company of Mercedes-Benz) and Delta Air Lines Inc. to harness quantum computing to solve real-world issues for...

