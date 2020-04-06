Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Apologize In Bid To Duck Sanctions For Rule-Breaking

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Apologetic attorneys for a class of Northrop Grumman workers have cited “disorganization and confusion” for their failure to follow a discovery-related rule in an ERISA suit and are urging the court not to issue sanctions.

The lawyers from Stris & Maher LLP and the University of San Diego School of Law represent a recently certified class of the aerospace and defense giant’s employees who sued over pension benefits. They told a California federal judge Friday that they believed the parties would not need to “meet and confer,” as federal civil procedure requires, to discuss a seemingly moot matter because there was no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!