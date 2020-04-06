Attys Apologize In Bid To Duck Sanctions For Rule-Breaking

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Apologetic attorneys for a class of Northrop Grumman workers have cited “disorganization and confusion” for their failure to follow a discovery-related rule in an ERISA suit and are urging the court not to issue sanctions. The lawyers from Stris & Maher LLP and the University of San Diego School of Law represent a recently certified class of the aerospace and defense giant’s employees who sued over pension benefits. They told a California federal judge Friday that they believed the parties would not need to “meet and confer,” as federal civil procedure requires, to discuss a seemingly moot matter because there was no...

