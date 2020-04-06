Huawei Says Feds Limiting Discovery Like 'Gangland' Case

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Huawei told a Brooklyn federal judge Friday that restrictions on what discovery the Chinese telecommunications giant can share with its co-defendant Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are “reminiscent of terrorism or gangland retaliation cases” and hampering its ability to defend itself on racketeering and other charges. Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition from Canada, and Huawei said in a new application to ease discovery restrictions that its request is not about Wanzhou’s rights but its own right to prepare a defense. “Huawei’s request to discuss the evidence is not premised on Ms. Meng’s right to see that evidence; it is premised on Huawei’s rights as...

