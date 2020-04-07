JPMorgan Settles Massive 401(k) Class Action

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. told a New York federal judge Tuesday that it is settling a massive Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action in which roughly 250,000 current and former employees accused it of profiting from its 401(k) plan at workers' expense. In response to a letter from the bank disclosing that a settlement had been reached, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman threw out JPMorgan's unresolved bid for a pretrial win in the class action and ordered the bank to submit settlement papers by late May. Counsel for the parties and a representative for JPMorgan did not immediately respond...

