Viacom Settles Former VH1 Exec's Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- An African-American advertising executive who helped develop VH1's rebranding for black audiences has settled his suit accusing Viacom of firing him because he complained about its predominantly white leadership's failure to support him and other people of color.

Kevin Jordan, who was brand creative director at VH1, reached an undisclosed settlement with the company now merged with CBS Corp., according to a letter sent to a New York federal judge Tuesday. 

The deal averts a trial for the media and entertainment giant as discovery in the case was ramping up into allegations Jordan was denied the resources he needed to do his job, and...

