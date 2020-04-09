UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a major Portuguese bank join the queue of lenders suing Mozambique in the wake of a $2 billion fraud scandal. Russia's sovereign wealth fund target another news outlet over coverage and BP add to the legal woes for its rival Glencore. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Banco Commercial Português SA v. The Republic of Mozambique and another Portugal's largest private bank, Banco Commercial Português SA, has added to the legal woes of Mozambique and its scandal-hit Mozambique Asset Management SA, after it filed a general commercial...

