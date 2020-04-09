Wesco Aircraft Ditches Investor Suit Over $1.9B Merger

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. and several former executives escaped securities fraud claims over its 2019 merger with Platinum Equity Advisors LLC after a New York federal judge found that Wesco’s alleged misstatements were not actionable. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed the proposed shareholder class action in its entirety Tuesday, but offered the investors another chance to prove their allegations that Wesco’s proxy statement regarding the merger included misleading financial projections and other misstatements. Wesco, which supplies the global aerospace industry with various parts and services, agreed to be acquired by Platinum in August of last year for roughly $1.9...

