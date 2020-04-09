Ill. Class Aims To Halt Clearview AI's Facial Photo Data Scrape

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A federal judge should stop Clearview AI Inc. from collecting Illinois residents' photographs for its searchable face database because the company’s continued biometric privacy violations are more egregious than initially known, an Illinois resident said Wednesday. Clearview has said that its biometric database is a tool for law enforcement, but the company has also allowed for-profit companies and “privileged, undisclosed individuals” to access its facial log, David Mutnick told U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. He urged the judge to halt Clearview’s allegedly unlawful collection, storage and dissemination of his and others’ facial information, saying a recent hack of the company’s...

