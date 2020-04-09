Gas Co. Targets Depository Trust Co. In $2B Award Fight

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Spanish natural gas company sought information Wednesday from The Depository Trust Company as it pursues litigation in England to enforce a more than $2 billion arbitral award against Egypt, stemming from a gas supply dispute. The gas company, Unión Fenosa Gas SA, is planning to make a motion in English court to fulfill the award with money the country owes to sovereign bond holders, according to an ex-parte petition filed in New York district court. Because DTC is the “last agent in [Egypt’s] payment chain,” Unión Fenosa says, the New York-based clearing house has valuable information the gas company could...

