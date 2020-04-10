EEOC Roundup: Sexual Harassment Focus Of Suits And Deals

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Although the coronavirus pandemic has much of the world on lockdown, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is still enforcing workplace antidiscrimination laws, including a recent $570,000 deal with a pair of Washington state resorts where the owner was accused of sexually harassing female staff. Here, Law360­ looks at a few notable EEOC litigation developments over the past two weeks. EEOC Targets Repeat Offender On Friday, the EEOC announced it reached a settlement with two Washington resorts — Bonneville Hot Springs and Carson Hot Springs Resort and Golf Course — in which they agreed to fork over $570,000 to settle allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS