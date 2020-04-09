Lieff Cabraser Fights Order To Repay $1M In State Street Deal

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser said Thursday that it plans to challenge a $1.1 million repayment ordered by a Massachusetts federal judge who said the firm had overbilled a class of investors in a $300 million settlement with State Street Corp. over its foreign exchange practices. The firm is one of three enthralled in a February order from U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf, who found that the total $75 million attorney fee award he approved in 2016 was too high and slashed the award by 20% to around $60 million. Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, which notably received less flak from the judge for allegations of...

