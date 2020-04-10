Opt-Out VW Drivers' Punitive Damages, Mistrial Bid Slashed

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday slashed to $23,000 the total punitive damages awarded to five Volkswagen drivers in the German automaker's first U.S. trial over its "clean diesel" emissions cheating scandal and denied their bid for a mistrial. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer dealt a major blow to the drivers — three individuals and a couple — by shaving down a federal jury's $100,000 punitive damages award to $23,000, saying the earlier amount crossed "the line of constitutional impropriety." Judge Breyer also rejected the drivers' mistrial motion, saying there was no judicial bias in how he oversaw the first phase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS