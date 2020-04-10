Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribal Court No Option In Bingo Hall Fall Suit, Texas Man Says

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Houston man has urged a federal judge to rule that he can sue the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas over injuries he sustained in a fall at the tribe’s electronic bingo facility, saying the tribe was offering illegal gambling and he could not bring his claims in the tribe’s own court because it is “either dysfunctional or non-existent.”

Burrel Jones alleged in a complaint Thursday that he suffered a broken wrist and other injuries in a fall on what he said was an improperly designed staircase at the tribe’s Naskila Gaming facility in Livingston, Texas, northeast of Houston.

Jones said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!