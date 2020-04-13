Wynn Casino Wants Out Of $10M Eviction Scheme Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts sought a quick win in a $10 million suit claiming it pressured a landlord to make up reasons to evict an auto body shop in order to sell the property to Wynn for its Boston-area casino, arguing Friday the shop has no proof to support its claim. The owner of the Encore Boston Harbor argued to a federal judge that ADH Collision of Boston Inc. is trying to spin a landlord-tenant dispute into a “baseless claim” against the entertainment giant. ADH claims that, when Wynn and the shop could not come to terms on a price to get the...

