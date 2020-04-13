Pipeline Co. Tries Again To Nix Spoiled-View Claims After Spill

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- California residents who say a 140,000-gallon Plains All American Pipeline LP oil spill ruined their properties' views never proved they could see the beach from their land, so the court shouldn't have allowed their class claims to proceed, the company told a California federal court Friday. Plains urged the court to reconsider denying summary judgment against numerous claims lodged by owners of property not directly touched by oil following the 2015 rupture of one of the company's onshore pipelines, after the court's March ruling adopted what Plains called a "new and different theory of injury," that the spill affected certain property...

