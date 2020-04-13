Insys Execs Should Stay In Jail During Appeal, Gov't Says

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Former Insys Therapeutics executives should stay locked up while appealing their convictions in a massive opioid kickback scheme, prosecutors told the First Circuit on Friday, saying their challenges won't lead to reversals, new trials or lighter sentences. Lawyers for the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts said John Kapoor, Sunrise Lee, Richard Simon, Michael Gurry and Joseph Rowan fell short of raising the type of substantial questions of law about their convictions that could result in different outcomes. "These appeals turn on whether defendants' merit appeals will present a substantial question of law or fact that will result in reversal, an order...

