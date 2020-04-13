Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spanish Gas Co. Wins Doc Bid In $2B Arbitral Fight For Now

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Monday signed off on a Spanish natural gas company's bid to seek information from The Depository Trust Company as it heads into litigation in England to enforce a more-than-$2 billion arbitral award against Egypt that arose from a gas supply dispute.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Englemayer granted Gas company Unión Fenosa Gas SA's petition to issue subpoenas to The Depository Trust Company. Unión Fenosa intends to use documents and testimonial evidence from DTC, a New York-based clearinghouse, as it plans to make a motion in English court to fulfill the award with money Egypt...

