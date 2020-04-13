GrubHub, Other Top Delivery Apps Are Hit With Monopoly Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- GrubHub Inc., DoorDash Inc., Postmates Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.'s Eats platform were hit with a proposed class action Monday in New York federal court alleging diners across the U.S. are being hurt by the monopolistic behavior of the companies behind the nation's top food delivery apps. Three New York food delivery customers' suit claims the delivery app titans impose "no price competition" clauses on restaurants, forcing them to offer food items for the same price to both delivery and dine-in customers. The customers say the clauses act as an "unlawful price restraint" and a "devil's choice" for restaurants. "In exchange...

