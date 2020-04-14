Real Estate Rumors: Ladder, Ward Law, Baum Revision

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Novel Property Ventures has wrapped up a $23 million loan deal from lender Ladder Capital for a portfolio of multifamily properties in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The fixed-rate loan is for 11 properties that are located in Upper Manhattan as well as central Harlem and have a combined 132 residential units, according to the report. Ward Law Group has purchased an office building in Miami Lakes, Florida, for $11.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 6625 Miami Lakes Drive, a 52,745-square-foot building, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor...

