Ex-Brixmor Bosses' Securities Fraud Trial Set For January

Law360, New York (April 14, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday set a January trial date for two former Brixmor Property Group Inc. executives accused of massaging the books at the publicly traded real estate investment trust to create the illusion of consistent growth. During an afternoon teleconference, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said trial would commence for former Brixmor president and CEO Michael Carroll and CFO Michael Pappagallo on Jan. 25, despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While all new jury trials in the Southern District of New York have been on hold since March in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS