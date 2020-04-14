Energy Department Hit With Suits Challenging Efficiency Rule

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Energy rule governing the creation of new conservation standards would set an unreasonably high threshold for new limits to be considered, states and environmental groups argued in lawsuits filed Tuesday. The DOE's new "process rule," which updates the agency's method for considering new or revised energy conservation standards for consumer products and certain types of industrial equipment, was finalized in February. Thirteen states including California, New York and Illinois, plus Washington, D.C. and New York City, have filed petitions for review in the Ninth Circuit arguing the rule effectively blocks the department from promulgating standards that don't...

