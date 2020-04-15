Missionaries Say Court Must Review, Vacate Dominican Award

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A pair of missionaries have pressed a D.C. federal court to vacate an arbitral award nixing their $41.5 million claim against the Dominican Republic, arguing that the court is obligated to do more than simply "rubber stamp" the award. Michael and Lisa Ballantine argue that the Dominican Republic has presented a "false dichotomy" in its "strawman" assertion that the Ballantines seek to relitigate arguments in the arbitration, but in order to avoid doing so, the court must just accept everything in the tribunal majority's award and not examine it. "The Dominican Republic's opposition is full of red herrings and other distractions...

