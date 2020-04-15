Judge Asks If Cherokee Face 'Catch 22' In Casino Fight

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge asked Wednesday whether the Eastern Band of Cherokee faces a bind in trying to fight a North Carolina casino plan by Catawba Indian Nation since it can't survey the land to locate possible Cherokee artifacts. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians wants the court to bar the U.S. Department of Interior’s move to take the land into trust for South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation, which would effectively block the proposed gambling site on 17 acres of Eastern Band territory. The site is known as Kings Mountain, in Cleveland County, N.C. According to the Eastern Band, the DOI’s Bureau of Indian...

