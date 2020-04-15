Tesla Can't Shake Stock Suit Over Musk's Take-Private Tweets

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that Tesla cannot snuff out nine consolidated securities fraud suits alleging co-founder and CEO Elon Musk misled investors in 2018 with tweets about taking the automaker private. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said Tesla Inc. investors had sufficiently demonstrated so far that drops in the carmaker’s stock price in August 2018 could be tied to disclosures allegedly correcting Musk’s claim that he intended to take the company private at $420 per share. Tesla had insisted in a dismissal bid that Musk’s August 2018 tweets were not misrepresentations and “mirror precisely” what he had said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS