Pulling Up Stakes: K&L Gates, Jones Day, Cooley

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of dealmakers on the move, K&L Gates added a corporate team in Australia and a partner in Paris, and Jones Day lost a London partner to Cooley but added a real estate finance pro in New York. Harry Kingsley K&L Gates LLP bolstered its corporate practice in Melbourne, Australia, with a team of attorneys led by partner Harry Kingsley. Kingsley and two other attorneys from Holding Redlich will advise private and public companies based in Australia and overseas on a range of corporate matters. Kingsley has experience in capital markets, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions matters,...

