Bernstein Litowitz Nabs $12.5M For FleetCor Stock-Drop Deal

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and two other firms representing investors in FleetCor Technologies Inc. took home $12.5 million in fees for reaching a settlement resolving stock-drop claims against the fuel-card company. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May said in an order Wednesday that none of the 80,600 potential settlement class members have objected to the plaintiff firms' request for no more than 25% of the $50 million settlement fund and $450,000 in litigation expenses. She likewise found the request reasonable. "Had lead counsel not achieved the settlement, there would remain a significant risk that lead plaintiff and the other members of...

